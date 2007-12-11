Imagine Hooking This HTPC Up to Your TV

As far as home theatre PCs go, you would be hard-pressed to find a design more appealing than the TT concept HTPC from Omaura. The work seems to derive its inspiration from traditional speaker bars, but one look under the hood and you can see that this thing is pure PC. Unfortunately, imagining what it would be like is as close as you are going to get until Omaura decides to make this thing a real-world product. A picture of the interior is available after the break. [Omaura via Crave]