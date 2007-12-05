iMac 20 and 24-inch Touchscreen Systems

For those of you who conscientiously object to using Apple products with a mouse—balancing out that karma for Xerox—Troll Touch is now offering 20 and 24-inch iMacs with touchscreens. While the new models look almost no different than conventional iMacs, the screens do operate through one of the iMac's external USB ports. But just like when your hands get too frisky at work, it'll cost some money:

Intel iMac, 20 inch, 2.0 GHz w/touchscreen .............. 2299.00 Intel iMac, 20 inch, 2.4 GHz w/ ouchscreen .............. 2599.00 Intel iMac, 24 inch, 2.4 GHz w/touchscreen .............. 3399.00 Intel iMac, 24 inch, 2.8 GHz w/touchscreen .............. 3899.00 Customer Supplied Hardware 20 inch touchscreen installation ................................. 1099.00 24 inch touchscreen installation ................................. 1599.00

But for those using the system for commercial purposes, the prices really don't seem so bad. [product via macdaily]