How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

iMac 20 and 24-inch Touchscreen Systems

imactouch.jpgFor those of you who conscientiously object to using Apple products with a mouse—balancing out that karma for Xerox—Troll Touch is now offering 20 and 24-inch iMacs with touchscreens. While the new models look almost no different than conventional iMacs, the screens do operate through one of the iMac's external USB ports. But just like when your hands get too frisky at work, it'll cost some money:

Intel iMac, 20 inch, 2.0 GHz w/touchscreen .............. 2299.00 Intel iMac, 20 inch, 2.4 GHz w/ ouchscreen .............. 2599.00 Intel iMac, 24 inch, 2.4 GHz w/touchscreen .............. 3399.00 Intel iMac, 24 inch, 2.8 GHz w/touchscreen .............. 3899.00

Customer Supplied Hardware 20 inch touchscreen installation ................................. 1099.00 24 inch touchscreen installation ................................. 1599.00

But for those using the system for commercial purposes, the prices really don't seem so bad. [product via macdaily]

Trending Stories Right Now

apps desktop tag-mobile tag-online privacy security vpns

Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One

The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.
animatronics baby-yoda io9 mythbusters the-mandalorian toys

This Animatronic Baby Yoda Is An Absolute Marvel

Baby Yoda toys may be harder to come by than the fandom for this wrinkly green child would like. What is a Baby Yoda stan to do? Well, you could try making your own. But Grant Imahara probably has you beat.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles