Even if Greenpeace isn't on the Apple bandwagon, research shows that Apple customers are the greenest among computer companies. With all those hippie dollars to be had, it is not surprising that someone decided to combine the lava lamp with an iPod speaker system and docking station. The main feature is a LED light show that syncs with the music—adding to the trippy vibe. Too bad we can't get dirty, smelly hippies interested in more practical iPod docks. Available for $US100. [Product Page via 7Gadgets]
iLava: iPod Speaker Docking Station For Dirty Hippies
