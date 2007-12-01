Looking to make Guitar Hero a little crappier? Great! Just play it on a Commodore 64. That's what Toni Westbrook is doing for some insane reason with his Shredz64 project. The game isn't done yet, but when complete it should provide a rudimentary facsimile of the popular game using the squawking beeps that the Commodore can make as "music." It promises to be much less fun and much more tedious than the original, but hey, power to ya, Toni. [Project Page via Technabob]