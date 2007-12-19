HyperDrive4 is a RAM Hard Drive, Fast as Lightning

RAM is getting so cheap, HyperOS Systems figured it might as well just make a 32GB hard drive out of the stuff. Even though the HyperDrive4 costs $US2940, imagine a hard drive that fits in a conventional 5.25" bay, but is 8000 times faster than a 10,000RPM spinning hard disk. The downside? You have to leave your computer on all the time, but you may be already doing that anyway. Just for data safety's sake, inside the enclosure is also nestled a 32GB solid-state drive, backing up everything as you go. Not a bad deal if you don't mind living on the edge. [HyperOS Systems, via Oh Gizmo]