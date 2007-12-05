If we were a Chinese company that made knockoff phones, we probably wouldn't make a knockoff of the HTC Touch. Not that the phone is bad—it's somewhat usable—but putting Windows Mobile 5 on any phone when WM6 is the standard now is kind of a bad idea. However, we would follow in their footsteps and beef up hardware features to include a GPS, a 2-megapixel camera and fingerprint security. We just wouldn't put Windows Mobile 5 on it. [EC51 via Uber Gizmo]
HTC Touch Clone Has GPS, But Still Runs Windows Mobile
Trending Stories Right Now
Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One
The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.
This Animatronic Baby Yoda Is An Absolute Marvel
Baby Yoda toys may be harder to come by than the fandom for this wrinkly green child would like. What is a Baby Yoda stan to do? Well, you could try making your own. But Grant Imahara probably has you beat.