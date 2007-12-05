HTC Touch Clone Has GPS, But Still Runs Windows Mobile

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

touchcloned.jpgIf we were a Chinese company that made knockoff phones, we probably wouldn't make a knockoff of the HTC Touch. Not that the phone is bad—it's somewhat usable—but putting Windows Mobile 5 on any phone when WM6 is the standard now is kind of a bad idea. However, we would follow in their footsteps and beef up hardware features to include a GPS, a 2-megapixel camera and fingerprint security. We just wouldn't put Windows Mobile 5 on it. [EC51 via Uber Gizmo]

