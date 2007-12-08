HTC Shift Gets (Carbon) Dated?

While the HTC Shift was supposed to be released in November, the world is still waiting anxiously for this quasi-UMPC device to show up in stores. Now the company has announced a January 11th launch date in Britain, and there's a good chance we won't see it until then. And by good chance we mean that your unfulfilled preorder may make your wife cry this Christmas, but only because it was for something she never wanted in the first place. [wired]