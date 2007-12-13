HP Laptops In Danger of Back-End Breach

The Register is reporting a security flaw in HP laptops that run the HP Info Centre software: "One of the ActiveX controls uses three insecure methods that leave users open to remote code execution and remote registry manipulation-based attacks." What does that mean? Wander too far off the beaten path and you might find yourself getting hacked to bits. There are manual workarounds, detailed in the story, but there is as yet no official HP patch. If we've got you good and scared, well sorry, but maybe it's the impetus you needed to kick the habit of visiting shady .ru sites in search of free snuff films and imported pharmaceuticals. [The Register]