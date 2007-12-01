How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

How to Install Applications on iPhone 1.1.2 (Video Tutorial)

People buying new iPhones with 1.1.2 software will find that it's not possible to install applications, like the must-have LucasArts game emulator. This video tutorial will teach you how to easily install applications and bypass activation in the iPhone. It's not as straightforward as previous versions, but anyone can follow it.First, a few notes and warnings: • Although it works great and is an easy procedure, do it all at your own risk. • This process will NOT UNLOCK your iPhone. Only use it if you have a valid AT&T contract in the US or a T-Mobile, O2 or Orange contract in Germany, England or France. • If you have an iPhone with 1.1.1, you don't really need to upgrade to 1.1.2 at all, so you may save yourself the process and keep using 1.1.1 and enjoying your apps. • Did I say RUN AT YOUR OWN RISK? OK. • Since we don't have chapters in our videos, you will have to pause the steps by hand.

iphonetutorial.jpg

Now, before starting the video tutorial you must download all the software you need for this:

INdependence v1.3 beta 2 if you have a Mac or iBrickr if you have a PC. • 1.1.2 Jailbreak • If you have iTunes 7.5, you must download the Mobile component of iTunes 7.4.x (read the iNdependence Readme file for the download location and follow the simple instructions there). • Apple Firmware 1.1.1

If you are using a Windows PC you will have to replace the Mac apps in the video with the Windows equivalent. In other words: instead of iNdependence use iBrickr. The jailbreak 1.1.2 file will work in both platforms, but you have to use the Windows.bat file. [Based on Trunkz's guide in Hackint0sh]

