How To Install an Internal 3G HSDPA Card in the Asus Eee PC

3G-in-asus.jpgHardware hacking genius and electromagician JKK has published a video tutorial showing how to add an internal 3G HSDPA card to the Asus Eee PC, allowing you to connect at high speeds to the Internet from anywhere. We talked with JKK and according to him "the hack is doable by any amateur with a solder iron":

JKK told us that the "signal is super," that it amazing how good it works and "it was big suprise to me that those antennas are so good." He added that the total cost of the hack goes up to $200, not including your time doing the soldering.

JKK is the same guy who hacked his Asus Eee PC with a touchscreen. His mini-wonder is now $950, which includes the 3G modem and his touch panel display. Be sure to check if your Asus Eee PC has an internal PCIe connector, however. According to site Eeeuser, there's a batch of the 4GB models (named 7B) which doesn't have this connector inside. [jkkmobile and Eeeuser]

