How to Get an IPSF-Unlocked iPhone to Work Correctly with Firmware 1.1.2

The How to Install Applications on iPhone 1.1.2 Video Tutorial we published last week was only intended for iPhone owners with valid AT&T, O2, Orange or T-Mobile SIM cards. If you previously unlocked your iPhone with iPhone Sim Free, however, this was not possible... until now. Follow this tutorial to get your unlocked JesusPhone 1.1.2 to work: WARNING: this will NOT work with AnySIM.

If you are abroad and try to follow the video tutorial to upgrade your IPSFreed iPhone to 1.1.2, you will find many problems that will render your iPhone useless after finishing it:

• The SMS screen will crash. You won't be able to send or receive short messages.

• You would be able to call, but the screen will go blank and your iPhone will crash.

• You won't be able to receive calls.

Well, fear not, because thanks to a simple iPhone tweak software you will be able to solve the problems above. Just follow these steps:

1. Launch Installer.app in your iPhone.

2. Go to "Install."

3. Scroll down to "Tweaks (1.1.2)"

4. Click on iWorld and click Install.

5. Go back to the springboard clicking on the home button and launch iWorld.

6. Select the country in which you are in and the iPhone will reboot.

7. Boom! Problems fixed.

Now you will be able to use your iPhone normally except for EDGE, which won't be activated. Apple has removed the option from the menu, so you can't write your own network and password. To do this you will have to copy modified XML files to the iPhone. Fortunately, you can also fix this.

Additional steps to activate EDGE

Although these steps are simple fo follow, if you don't feel comfortable working with the Terminal, please find someone who does:

1. Create the following plain text file called UnknownCarrier.plist on your desktop.

2. Paste the following text, changing the parts in CAPITALS for the values you need:

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>

<!DOCTYPE plist PUBLIC "-//Apple//DTD PLIST 1.0//EN" "http://www.apple.com/DTDs/PropertyList-1.0.dtd">

<plist version="1.0">

<dict>

<key>AllowEDGEEditing</key>

<true/>

<key>CarrierName</key>

<string>YOUR CARRIER NAME</string>

<key>IntlDataRoamingSwitch</key>

<true/>

<key>ShowCallForwarded</key>

<true/>

<key>ShowCallForwarding</key>

<false/>

<key>ShowDialAssist</key>

<true/>

<key>ShowTTY</key>

<true/>

<key>SupportsNITZ</key>

<true/>

<key>VisualVoicemailServiceName</key>

<string>ACDS</string>

<key>apns</key>

<array>

<dict>

<key>apn</key>

<string>YOUR CARRIER GPRS OR EDGE NETWORK ADDRESS</string>

<key>password</key>

<string>PASSWORD</string>

<key>username</key>

<string>USERNAME</string>

</dict>

<dict>

<key>apn</key>

<string></string>

<key>password</key>

<string></string>

<key>username</key>

<string></string>

</dict>

</array>

<key>voicemail_context</key>

<integer>1</integer>

</dict>

</plist>

2. Save the file and close.

3. Create a new plain text file called com.apple.carrier.plist on your desktop.

4. Paste this and, like before, replace the text in CAPITALS with the correct values:

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>

<!DOCTYPE plist PUBLIC "-//Apple//DTD PLIST 1.0//EN" "http://www.apple.com/DTDs/PropertyList-1.0.dtd">

<plist version="1.0">

<dict>

<key>AllowEDGEEditing</key>

<true/>

<key>CarrierName</key>

<string>Carrier</string>

<key>IntlDataRoamingSwitch</key>

<true/>

<key>ShowCallForwarded</key>

<true/>

<key>ShowCallForwarding</key>

<false/>

<key>ShowDialAssist</key>

<true/>

<key>SupportsNITZ</key>

<true/>

<key>VisualVoicemailServiceName</key>

<string>ACDS</string>

<key>apns</key>

<array>

<dict>

<key>apn</key>

<string>YOUR CARRIER GPRS OR EDGE NETWORK ADDRESS</string>

<key>password</key>

<string>PASSWORD</string>

<key>username</key>

<string>USERNAME</string>

</dict>

<dict>

<key>apn</key>

<string></string>

<key>password</key>

<string></string>

<key>username</key>

<string></string>

</dict>

</array>

<key>voicemail_context</key>

<integer>1</integer>

</dict>

</plist>

5. Save and close the file.

6. Get your iPhone's IP number from its Wi-Fi network panel.

7. Get a secure FTP program to transmit files to your iPhone (like Cyberduck on the Mac.)

8. Use your IP number to get into your iPhone using the SFTP option in Cyberduck.

9. Navigate to /var/root/Library/Preferences/ and move the com.apple.carrier.plist file there.

10. When it's done, navigate to /System/Library/Frameworks/CoreTelephony.framework/Support/ and copy the UnknownCarrier.plist there.

11. Close your SFTP session and restart the iPhone.

You will find the EDGE menu available again under Settings > Network.