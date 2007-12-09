Are you lucky enough to have a Zune and know someone who has another one? Would you like to squirt fluids and songs with your future wife? Think the Wi-Fi song sharing sucks because the restriction that limits playback to three times? In other words: would you like to pirate some music on the go? For shame! Oh well, it's your soul, you are the one going to h-e-l-l, HELL. Just tag the songs' genre as "Podcast" and eliminate 3-play limit, any chance of redemption and the ability to browse your music by genre. [ZuneScene]
How to Disable Zune 3-play Restriction for Shared Songs
Trending Stories Right Now
Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One
The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.
This Animatronic Baby Yoda Is An Absolute Marvel
Baby Yoda toys may be harder to come by than the fandom for this wrinkly green child would like. What is a Baby Yoda stan to do? Well, you could try making your own. But Grant Imahara probably has you beat.