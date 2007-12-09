How to Disable Zune 3-play Restriction for Shared Songs

Are you lucky enough to have a Zune and know someone who has another one? Would you like to squirt fluids and songs with your future wife? Think the Wi-Fi song sharing sucks because the restriction that limits playback to three times? In other words: would you like to pirate some music on the go? For shame! Oh well, it's your soul, you are the one going to h-e-l-l, HELL. Just tag the songs' genre as "Podcast" and eliminate 3-play limit, any chance of redemption and the ability to browse your music by genre. [ZuneScene]