Amazing things can happen when you combine passion with talent. This homemade Metroid arcade cabinet is definitely a case in point. Unfortunately his talents do not extend into the world of directing, so the video is not quite what it could be. Still, the cool artwork, lighting effects, and controller ports for the NES, SNES, N64 and USB are easily discernible. If you ask me, the best part is the illuminated Mother Brain displayed behind plexiglass. Very impressive indeed. [WiiFanboy via Joystiq]
Homemade Metroid Arcade Cabinet: Bravo!
