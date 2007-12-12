Homemade Head Mounted Display Control for PlayStation 2 (Verdict: Most Awkward, Useful and Coolest Mod Ever)

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

This has to be one of the coolest, most useful ghetto hacks ever: a modder called the2jakes built a mechanism to control the analogue joystick of a PlayStation 2 gamepad with his head. Using just an ingenious rig, a baseball cap and a USB cable extender, his homemade head-mounted display controls the game view with the natural movement of his head, rather than using his thumb. In this video he uses his invention to look around while playing Test Drive Unlimited.The2jakes, a Frenchman who loves gaming, VR and real car racing, says he always liked building peripherals for his PC. He made his own first racing wheel 11 years ago and since then he has been doing all sorts of mods, including a dynamic racing seat with built-in subwoofers, servos and a video projector, all made with home components. His first attempt to create a head-mounted display was made "using ordinary off-the-shelf stuff I had." This included a helmet and a graphics tablet (of all things). "I know, it's kind of big and heavy," he says, "but was fun to build."

He even created a model with built-in 8-inch TFT display with a SVGA connection to his PC and integrated sound:

Please, someone give this guy loads of money and his own game peripherals company.

ps2hud.jpg

