Homemade Mobile Phone-Based Surveillance Camera Is SMS-Controlled, Irresistibly Retro

Low resolution, slow and almost totally useless: this homemade mobile phone-based surveillance camera is one of the best inventions ever. I don't know if it's the Gilliamesque looks, the 80s phreaking flavour or the fact that the solenoid relays—which control the mobile phone keys—make it feel like an Old West telegraph machine, but I would definitely snatch it after seeing it in action:

To do it you just need a mobile phone with camera, a microcontroller, the solenoid relays, a photoresistor, LEDs, resistors, wires, soldering iron, assorted tinkerman material and know what the heck you are doing. I mean, they call this "instructable," but I hope they are "eBayables" for the soldering-impaired dorks like me. [Instructables]