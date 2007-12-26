Japanese paper Yomiuri is reporting that Panasonic will unveil a 150-inch plasma to show the world who has the biggest flatscreen manufacturing capability. That above is the photo of the now second-place 103-inch plasma as big as a queen sized bed. (Sharp has the current title of biggest at 108-inches). f your mcmansion isn't big enough to fit it, don't even bother inquiring about the price. [Yomiuri]
Holy Shit: 150-Inch Panasonic Plasma HDTV at CES
