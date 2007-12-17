How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

High Schooler Gets Detention for Using Firefox?

Picture%2017.pngNow this is a sad story...if it's true. According to this alleged school report, one student received a detention for using Firefox—as opposed to IE or Safari, we assume. And while there could be plenty of explanations for why the school would want to control student browsers, we loved the teacher's write-up of the event:

Today in class [name]had a program launched called Foxfire.exe. I had told [name]to close the program and to resume work but he told me that is was just a different browser and that he was doing his work. I had given him two warnings but he insisted that it was just a "better" browser and he wasn't doing anything wrong. I had then issued his detention.

Either this is the funniest detention we've ever seen or the best viral marketing in history. But the school, phone number and names on the report seem to be legit.

It's OK, faceless teenager. High school is tougher for the smart kids, if only because it's the last chance the world has to kick you in the balls before you take it over. [image via digg]

