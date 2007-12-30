Accidents involving you being in a half conscious state, urine and your closet are a thing of the past, all thanks to the headlight slippers. Those chaps at Instructables have published a guide, which details the simple steps for turning your ordinary slippers into pressure activated, illuminating floor gods. Hit the video to see the light, and to stop your jackets becoming urine stained. You really cannot afford not to watch it. Seriously, jackets are pricey. [Instructables]
Headlight Slippers End Closet Peeing Sessions
