The hi def DVD industry never fails to disappoint. Because now even the consumers who are versed in the differences between Blu-ray and HD DVD—those who can tell a blue box from a red one with ease—are also getting shat on by a mixed up industry. Numerous reports have surfaced that a new $100+ Harry Potter box set has a fourth disc in HD DVD format—that's Goblet of Fire for those interested. It looks like even Warner Bros' conservative route of supporting both formats has its risks. [tgdaily]
Harry Potter Blu-ray Includes Unintended HD DVD
Trending Stories Right Now
Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One
The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.
This Animatronic Baby Yoda Is An Absolute Marvel
Baby Yoda toys may be harder to come by than the fandom for this wrinkly green child would like. What is a Baby Yoda stan to do? Well, you could try making your own. But Grant Imahara probably has you beat.