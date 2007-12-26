What better way to prepare your children for the coming apocalypse than to give him a car that's already been pre-burned by hand? Not only will your kids get to know exactly how NY is going to look in the year 2076, they'll be prepared for any car bombs, forest fires or nuclear explosions should it hit before then. The bad news is that these are $US50 each, which means you could save money by buying a bucket of Hot Wheels and lighting them on fire yourself. [Chinnychinchin via I Like Totally Love It vi Popgadget]
Hand-burned Toy Cars Spell Disaster For Human Race
