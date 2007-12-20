How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Half of Mac Users Pay to Download Music; 84 Per Cent of PC Users Thieving Assholes?

macpc.jpgAccording to market research by the NPD Group—who give out monthly console sales figures and other fun statistical fodder for flamewars—50 per cent of all Mac users paid to download music during the last quarter, while a seemingly laughable 16 percent of PC users did. Mac drones are also more likely to buy real live CDs (32 per cent) than PC people (28 per cent). But before we light the fires and let loose the dogs of war, let's give the numbers a once over.The key numbers are that only 56 per cent of Mac-huggers reportedly listen to music on their machine, with an even smaller 31 per cent of PC plebes doing so. It would explain the yawning chasm here—if 69 per cent (heh) of PC users aren't even listening to music on their comp (like your mom), they're probably not going to pay to download music, comprising most of the 84 per cent.

On the other hand, they suggest a startlingly high number of Mac disciples who involve their computer in their music habits also regularly pay to hit the iTunes bong—the 50 per cent who pay to download music undoubtedly comprise most of the 56 per cent who listen to music on their machine.

Also, keep in mind Macs still only have about a 6 per cent marketshare, so the raw numbers would look all kinds of different, since the PC users are a massively larger subsection of the population. But we'll leave the speculation on why Mac users feel more inclined to actually compensate artists to you guys in the comments. [Digital Trends]

