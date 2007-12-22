Few things look more fun than ziplines. And while we've seen some pretty insane ones, this one, which is located in Labadee, Haiti, looks particularly awesome as it zooms you out over the ocean. I'm not big on tropical vacations, but if I was I would make this place a definite stop on my next jaunt. [LiveLeak via Spulch]
Haiti's Amazing Zipline Shoots You Out Over the Ocean
