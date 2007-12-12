It's rare that people are clumsy enough to take their phones close enough to a pool to drop it in, but accidentally slipping it into the toilet is another matter. If these people are iPhone owners, then they need the H2O Audio iFR Ruggedized Case, which wraps the phone in a water-resistant seal that protects against drops, shocks, and scratching. Even though their previous products have been waterproof, we're not sure if this particular one is completely sealed or just water resistant. Either way, it beats having to fake-cry to the Apple Genius for them to fix your phone. [PRNewswire]
H2O Audio's iPhone Case Saves Your Phone From Toilet Blunders
