The GX-5 Xtreme Swing (dropping the E makes it that much more Xtreme) ain't your pappy's backyard swing. Flinging passengers at speeds of upwards of 128kph from heights of almost 150 feet in the air, it looks to be a supremely terrifying and fun experience. Unfortunately for us, it's only located in Singapore and New Zealand, which aren't exactly easy treks for those of us trapped Stateside. Oh well, at least we can enjoy seeing other people on it thanks to a 2fps video of it in action uploaded to YouTube. It's like actually being there! [CAN via Spulch]
GX-5 Xtreme Swing Drops You From 150 Feet Up at 80MPH
