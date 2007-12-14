You know we're getting close to MacWorld when the Apple noise shifts from steady hum to full-frenzied thrashing. Spooks report spotting an anorexic "dark grey" or "gun metal" 13-inch aluminium notebook prancing around campus, which could be a new MacBook model Apple's supposedly buying LED backlights for, a destined-to-die prototype or pure bunk. Personally, I think a darker aluminium would be nice pull-away from the now-cliched brushed metal aesthetic. Cheer or blast the new notebook look we know practically nothing about in the comments. [Apple Insider]
Gun Metal Aluminum MacBooks Spotted at Apple Campus
