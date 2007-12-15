Guitar-Activated Vibrator Will Get Your Girlfriend to Listen to You Practice Scales

We all know that musicians have an easier time picking up the ladies than mere mortals. Something about being artistic, talented people that have the confidence to put themselves out there on stage rather than curmudgeony shut-ins who only express strong opinions when behind the protective wall of a keyboard, I don't know. In any case, this guitar-activated vibrator will only enhance their reputation as sexual dynamos. Simply plug the guitar into the contraption, and then whenever it's strummed the vibrator vibrates. I'm sure many ladies would agree that it's the only way Dave Matthew's catalogue is made bearable. [NotCot.org via Boing Boing Gadgets]