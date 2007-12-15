We all know that musicians have an easier time picking up the ladies than mere mortals. Something about being artistic, talented people that have the confidence to put themselves out there on stage rather than curmudgeony shut-ins who only express strong opinions when behind the protective wall of a keyboard, I don't know. In any case, this guitar-activated vibrator will only enhance their reputation as sexual dynamos. Simply plug the guitar into the contraption, and then whenever it's strummed the vibrator vibrates. I'm sure many ladies would agree that it's the only way Dave Matthew's catalogue is made bearable. [NotCot.org via Boing Boing Gadgets]
Guitar-Activated Vibrator Will Get Your Girlfriend to Listen to You Practice Scales
Trending Stories Right Now
Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One
The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.
Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written
The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.