Green Plug Is Promiscuous and Energy Efficient Like a Lady of the Night

As much as we loathe the thought of yet another kind of plug, we do like the idea of a universal one that'll hook up with anything like Paris Hilton but is energy efficient like Nicole Ritchie. The idea behind the green plug's a lot like the energy-saving chip Marvell showed us. Green plug hubs—which can have multiple gadgets jacked into it—have a microcontroller chip that chats up devices with the green talk protocol to intelligently deliver juice so none's wasted.

It turns off gear that's good to go and supposedly does AC to DC power version like a Russian chess prodigy. Supposedly we'll see some green plug-compliant gear at CES, so you can be sure we'll check it out. [Green Plug]