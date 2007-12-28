Just before Christmas we learned that a baby Jesus statue in a Bal Harbor Florida nativity scene was being equipped with GPS to ensure that a theft earlier in the month would not be repeated. Apparently, a similarly equipped statue from a nativity in Wellington Florida actually resulted in the arrest of 18 year old Danielle Santino after she stole the statue on December 26th. She has since been charged with grand theft. So what is going on here? Is there some sort of underground baby Jesus crime ring terrorizing southern Florida? [Local 6 via Fark]
GPS Jesus Nabs Christmas Thief
