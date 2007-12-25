Gotta Digg this One for Kina Grannis

We are publishing this story not because Kina Grannis has a wonderful voice. Or because she is good composer. Not even because she is beautiful and sexy and has a choir to match. Heck, we are not even doing it because of the song she has dedicated to Digg users, which is actually a really good one. We are publishing this story because a) we love her attitude, b) we want her to win the Doritos Crash the Super Bowl contest, c) her smile is an early Xmas present to all of us, dorks of the Intarwebs and d) all of the above. Judge by yourself looking at her Gotta Digg video after the jump:

Go Kina! [Kina Grannis]