How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Google to Control Your Dog, Personal Belongings, Marry Your Wife

googlerfid.jpgHere's Google latest plan to take over the galaxy with the power of their fully armed and operational server fleet: let you tag everything you want, from your dog to a book to your mobile phone to your car keys, and have it controlled at all times using RFID. According to a report on the Daily Mail:

Talking with Google's VP of engineering Douglas Merrill, the Daily Mail talks about "one plan, which has already tentatively started, entails making literally everything in the world accessible at the click of a button. For now, this means every book, piece of music, film, TV and radio broadcast, official document and photograph. But eventually, far-fetched as it sounds, Google boffins believe it can be extended to people and their personal belongings."I can see how useful this could be. However, and even while Google's VP of engineering Douglas Merrill "says it is quite impossible for individuals or corporations to manipulate Google's search system to their advantage," I feel this path could get quite dangerous down the line.

Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.

[Daily Mail]

Trending Stories Right Now

apps desktop tag-mobile tag-online privacy security vpns

Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One

The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.
andrzej-sapkowski henry-cavill io9 joey-batey netflix o-valley-of-plenty the-witcher toss-a-coin-to-your-witcher

Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written

The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles