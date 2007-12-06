Google Talk Says Hello to AIM

Google Talk is convenient, but it has failed to win the popular vote. Google is hoping things are set to change, thanks to added support for AOL's AIM network. The new functionality will allow users to log in to AIM from within Gmail, eliminating the need for a dedicated app to handle your instant messaging needs.

Google Talk is great in theory, but we prefer having a stand-alone client to unite all our chatting buddies efficiently. Plus, we use Adium for our IM requirements, and given the fact the Adium icon is so cute, we could not bear to think what our docks would look like in his absence. Hey, don't let the green fluffy bird stop you; log in to Gmail and give it a whirl. [Google Blog via tech.co.uk]