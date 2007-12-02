Google Street View Blurs Faces, Still Shows Privates

Google Street View will soon cease to be fun. Because while we were once able to enjoy the antics of strangers photographically busted outside of kiddie strip clubs, Google has announced that they will begin blurring all faces and licence plates in Europe's soon-to-be-launched version of Google Street View. And according to a Google rep, the US will likely follow in the future. Seriously though, this is good news.

If only so Haroon can finally argue to his "girlfriend" that maybe it wasn't him...sitting in his car...filled to the brim with scantily clad transvestite hookers. [infoworld via therawfeed and image]