Following up on their optimization of GCal and GDocs for the iPhone, Google's gone and made their entire Google portal Apple phone friendly. There's now a tab bar at the top of the page that lets you switch quickly between Gmail, Calendar, Reader, Docs and the rest of the mobile-capable apps. All you have to do is hit up google.com. If this is the kind of optimisation Apple gets, when Android hits the market, Google will probably have a Barbara Eden pop out and rub your stomach.
Google Optimises More Apps For iPhone
