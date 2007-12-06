Google Optimises More Apps For iPhone

Following up on their optimization of GCal and GDocs for the iPhone, Google's gone and made their entire Google portal Apple phone friendly. There's now a tab bar at the top of the page that lets you switch quickly between Gmail, Calendar, Reader, Docs and the rest of the mobile-capable apps. All you have to do is hit up google.com. If this is the kind of optimisation Apple gets, when Android hits the market, Google will probably have a Barbara Eden pop out and rub your stomach.