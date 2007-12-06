Breakfast Wrap: Best of Wednesday Night

Google 2007 vs 2001: World Turns Attention to iPhone, Boobs and Videos, Forgets Osama (Verdict: Life as Usual) Google search trends out: how the world has changed...

Your Writers Strike TV Guide There's some strike on that's killing off all these TV shows.

Michael Bay Say HD DVD Is a Big Microsoft-Funded Conspiracy That's right, you heard it here first.

New Old Enterprise Revealed While Star Fans Faint All Over the World Rumour, since smashed, drool-worth pics nonetheless.

Celebrate Day of the Ninja With Ninja Gadgets Because we all know ninjas > pirates and it's not like there would ever be a "talk like a ninja day".