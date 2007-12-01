Having taken the tiny Jabra JX10 Bluetooth earbud for a spin, I can say without a doubt that it is among the most losable earpieces on the market. I believe the loaner unit once spent an entire month down in the motorised track system beneath my driver's seat. So it makes complete sense that some people can now pay not the standard $US75 for the basic plastic one, but over $US500 for a limited edition model in solid gold. The bigger waste of money may be the sterling silver JX10 for just over $US400: since the original comes with a silver finish, nobody but you and your accountant may ever notice the difference. [Aving USA]
Gold and Silver Jabra JX10s Make Seat Cushions Hungry
