This ETree floor lamp is certainly distinctive looking. Built out of multiple strands of electroluminescent tubes that you can manipulate into pretty much any shape, it's like a glowing, malleable sculpture for your living room. It looks really cool, but I have trouble picturing it fitting in with the décor with many living rooms. Maybe if you lived in a submarine from the future it would fit well. Yeah, that would be awesome. If you own one of those, you can probably afford $2,340 for a lamp. [Product Page via Technabob]
Glowing ETree Lamp Can Be Bent Into Any Shape
