Glowing ETree Lamp Can Be Bent Into Any Shape

This ETree floor lamp is certainly distinctive looking. Built out of multiple strands of electroluminescent tubes that you can manipulate into pretty much any shape, it's like a glowing, malleable sculpture for your living room. It looks really cool, but I have trouble picturing it fitting in with the décor with many living rooms. Maybe if you lived in a submarine from the future it would fit well. Yeah, that would be awesome. If you own one of those, you can probably afford $2,340 for a lamp. [Product Page via Technabob]