Gizmodo Sues The Onion for Libel, Asks Drew Curtis for Legal Advice

TAHOE, Nevada (Agencies) — Popular technology blog Gizmodo.com has sued the leading international newspaper conglomerate The Onion for libel, following the latter recent article on Microsoft Corp.'s (MFST) Zune 2 MP3 player's roaring success.

In declarations to the Reno Gazzette Journal this morning, Gizmodo's editor-in-chief and dictator-for-life Brian Lam categorically denied that he referred to the second-generation Zune as having "great design." "The Onion just made that whole thing up" Mr. Lam said, "what I really said was that the Zune 2 is an amazing piece of innovative engineering, a technological breakthrough that will affect all technology breakthroughs to come. The design, however, it a little bland." Visibly angry, Mr. Lam accused The Onion of systematically "getting things wrong."

Excerpt from The Onion's article on the second-generation Zune massive adoption

"The thing about Gates is true, though" the tech publication's mercurial leader added, "and I love his taste in pants and wool jumpers too. Specially that stripy one he wore at last year's CES. So cute. I know Chen is on the fence on that one but personally, I think his attire make him a fashion force in the industry." Later, he left the room bumping into a chair, spilling some of the contents of the bottle in a brown paper bag he was carrying around and to which he referred as "coffee."

Speaking on condition of anonymity, popular news reference site Fark's owner, amateur lawyer and fly fishing aficionado Drew Curtis said that he was going to give special legal counsel to Gizmodo and Brian Lam to stop what he referred to as "that bad bad bad source of news." "It's completely unacceptable" he said "I know that Gizmodo and me had our differences regarding the use of NFSW in the past, but The Onion's faulty reporting has to be stopped at once."

Gizmodo's publisher Nick Denton was unavailable for comment at the time of publication and having margaritas at a party somewhere in Manhattan. [The Onion]

(Note: This should come as obviously fake and stupid to 99% of the people out there. For the 1%, yes, this post is fake.)