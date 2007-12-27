Want to work at Gizmodo? Have artistic ability? Like making visual puns as well as written ones? We've got the perfect gig for you. If you think you can make illustrations on demand, either from your own mind or bringing to life ideas of other Giz editors, send an email to [email protected] with the subject "Art Intern". This isn't a full time position, but you will need to be available during the time where most of our posting is done. Attach a bit of your sample work in the email as well. The only other requirement is that you need to be able to photoshop/draw better than me.
US Gizmodo Jobs: Art Intern Wanted
Trending Stories Right Now
Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One
The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.
Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written
The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.