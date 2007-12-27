US Gizmodo Jobs: Art Intern Wanted

Want to work at Gizmodo? Have artistic ability? Like making visual puns as well as written ones? We've got the perfect gig for you. If you think you can make illustrations on demand, either from your own mind or bringing to life ideas of other Giz editors, send an email to [email protected] with the subject "Art Intern". This isn't a full time position, but you will need to be available during the time where most of our posting is done. Attach a bit of your sample work in the email as well. The only other requirement is that you need to be able to photoshop/draw better than me.