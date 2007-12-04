Girls On Top For First Time in Siemens Competition's History

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

iChat%20Image%281003348437%29.jpegA trio of girls has scooped the honors in Siemens' Math, Science and Technology Prize, the first time in the competition's nine-year history. According to James Whaley, President of the Siemens Foundation, the percentage of girls taking part in the competition has been steadily increasing each year — and this year, 48% of the contestants were female. So, does this double victory dispel the theory that women just don't have it when it comes to excelling at sciences?1203_siemens_winners2.jpgIsha Jain, who netted the individual title (bagging herself a $US100,000 scholarship in the process) acknowledges that women are under-represented in those disciplines. "The guy-to-girl ratio in math and science competitions is absolutely ridiculous," admitted Isha, above, a student at Freedom High School in Bethlehem, Pa. "It's usually seven or eight guys to one girl."

So what does her win mean in the general scheme of things? "[That girls are]finally stepping up to the plate and are more than capable," she suggests. "And I'm proud to be a part of that."

The team prize, another $US100,000 scholarship, was shared by Janelle Schlossberger and Amanda Harinoff, seniors at Plainview-Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High School in Plainview, N.Y., for their research into tuberculosis. [BusinessWeek]

