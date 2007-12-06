Gigantic Xbox 360 Cabinet Eats Smaller Xbox 360s, Poops Game Boys

Gemaga (Japanese for giant things that should not be giant) had a video up on this huge Xbox 360 that doubles as a cabinet. The video's not there, but you can still tell from the screencap that it's large enough to fit 10 regular sized Xbox 360s, 3 PlayStation 3s, and one Xbox 1. And since there's no video, we can't tell if it has a giant DVD tray or warms up the house 10x better than a real Xbox. [Gemaga via Gadgetcom]