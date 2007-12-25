It being Christmas Eve, it's pretty cold and even snowy in many parts of the US. That's why I'd like to present to you a video that'll make you pine for the warm sun of summer. A bunch of people created giant slip-and-slides that ended with big jumps pointed towards a lake. What resulted looks like so much fun I can't adequately put it into words. Sure, a few people in this video undoubtedly ended up with seriously red bellies after their jumps, but it looks so worth it. As to the folks who organised it, according to the video it was some equity group. The website doesn't even mention any crazy events like this. I'm confused. [YouTube]
Giant Slip-n-Slides Turn Into Huge Jumps, Make Me Miss the Summer
