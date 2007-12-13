If you liked the Giant Nintendo controller with the built-in NES, chances are you will get a tremendous amount of geeky gaming satisfaction out of this PC mod as well. The case was built as part of a school project by students in Sweden, and the result is a precise, clean-looking mod that cost only $340 to build. Why they decided to go so big is unclear, but it works—and talk about airflow! Hit the link for a complete photo gallery detailing the construction. [Project Page via TechPowerUp via Technabob]
Giant NES Controller PC Case Mod...Bigger is Definitely Better
Trending Stories Right Now
Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written
The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.
Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One
The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.