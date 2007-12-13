Giant NES Controller PC Case Mod...Bigger is Definitely Better

If you liked the Giant Nintendo controller with the built-in NES, chances are you will get a tremendous amount of geeky gaming satisfaction out of this PC mod as well. The case was built as part of a school project by students in Sweden, and the result is a precise, clean-looking mod that cost only $340 to build. Why they decided to go so big is unclear, but it works—and talk about airflow! Hit the link for a complete photo gallery detailing the construction. [Project Page via TechPowerUp via Technabob]