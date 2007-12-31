Giant LEGO R2-D2 is 8 Feet Tall, Squeaks and Lights Up

While most LEGO models are smaller than the objects they resemble, this eight foot LEGO R2-D2 Technabob found stands considerably taller than the actual Star Wars droid. The model not only looks like R2-D2, but features working red and blue LEDs and authentic sound effects as shown by the video.

Master LEGO builder Dan Steinenger built the droid at the LEGO Store in Orlando as part of the Festival of Masters event. But he wasn't alone in his quest, as he had a handful of visiting children helping him piece R2-D2 together. Maybe Jesus could find a way to bend child labor laws and get the same help piecing his Millenium Falcon together. [Technabob]