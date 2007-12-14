How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Get Your Own Terminator

Terminator_Robot.jpgWhat do you get for the man who has everything this Christmas? Well does he have a Terminator? No, we didn't ask if he had HD DVD. Does he have a Terminator? Yeah, that's what we thought. Well, if you're sincere about getting the man who "has everything" something he doesn't have, then maybe you should pick this one up.From Terminator 2, this chrome-plated T-800 endoskeleton can be yours if you win an auction going on today and tomorrow at the Profiles in History auction house in Calabasas, California. While chrome is nowhere near as advanced a technology as the T1000's liquid metal, this endoskeleton is still expected to fetch somewhere near $US100,000—probably because it was featured in the opening credits of Terminator 2. If you prefer your Terminators with flesh, a skinned model from Terminator 3 will also be up for auction. It's expected to bring in slightly less money, somewhere between $US60,000 and $US80,000.

But hey, some of the proceeds go to charity. So you'd basically have to be a total tool not to pick up at least one Terminator today. [luxurylaunches]

Trending Stories Right Now

apps desktop tag-mobile tag-online privacy security vpns

Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One

The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.
andrzej-sapkowski henry-cavill io9 joey-batey netflix o-valley-of-plenty the-witcher toss-a-coin-to-your-witcher

Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written

The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles