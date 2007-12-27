How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Get Your Holiday Hostilities Out in Our Video Game Console Flamewar Thread

consolelineup.jpgChristmas is over, which means we have another year before we start getting pressured into this "goodwill towards men" bullticky that's shoved down our throats every December. Good! In order to celebrate our return to unrestrained hostility towards each other, let's discuss video game consoles. Did you get a Wii for Christmas? Lame. I'm an Xbox 360 man myself. The Wii gets boring after a month and the PS3 still doesn't have any games that make the investment seem worthwhile, although I might change my tune when Final Fantasy XIII drops in like 2010. But at that point there'll be a PS3 Slim available for like $199, so it'll finally be worth it. Right, fanboys?

This is an open thread for getting your ya yas out about what console you think is best. We've found that there aren't many places for you to just go nuts on topics you're passionate about anymore, so even though we aren't huge fans of flamewars we want to give you a place to get it out of your system. You cannot be banned for anything you say in this thread, so go nuts. If any of it spills over into any other posts, however, we'll be extra harsh with the banhammer, so keep your flaming in here and don't let it get out. But for now, it's time to leave the spirit of the season behind us and head into 2008 with our fanboy hats planted firmly on our heads and our rationality checked at the door.

Trending Stories Right Now

apps desktop tag-mobile tag-online privacy security vpns

Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One

The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.
andrzej-sapkowski henry-cavill io9 joey-batey netflix o-valley-of-plenty the-witcher toss-a-coin-to-your-witcher

Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written

The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles