Gemei PMP Has Big Screen, Big Controls, Big Heart

This Gemei PMP, with the oddly patriotic name of United States X900, thinks big. There is a 4.3-inch TFT screen (480 x 272), but by far the most interesting hardware feature is the full sized, detachable gaming pad.

The controller has two joysticks, which could make retro game playing great fun. However, the weighting may be an issue. If the controller is really light, expect wrist ache to ensue, which will not be a new phenomenon for you, but still would detract from the gaming enjoyment. The device utilises an ADI chip, which should allow NES and SFC gaming. An additional GPS receiver can also be added on for directional goodness, and the SD slot, with support for up to 4GB cards, provides enough storage capacity for a movie and some games.

If all that was not enough to get your multi function senses tingling, support for AVI, MPEG4, MP3, WMA, FLAC, an integrated ebook reader and an FM tuner should have you in multi functioning convulsions. Ironically, the United States X900 may never hit the United States, as shipping details are non-existent. Dammit. [PMP Today]