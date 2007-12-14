Home Theatre Scalers are simultaneously becoming less and more relevant in my eyes: they're more relevant as more people own HDTVs, but less relevant as the HDTV buyers purchase other HD components. Still, the Gefen Home Theatre Scaler Plus will be a nice solution for some setups. The Mac Miniesque Gefen upconverts a small but decent selection sources to 1080p (2 HDMI and 3 analogue sources), but what we find most promising is its ability to upconvert game consoles. While there's only so much improvement that upscaling can do, the Gefen Plus only delays the A/V signal by one frame, meaning that it's viable to play SNES' Super Mario World in semi-stunning 1080p. If you're interested, the Gefen Home Theater Scaler Plus runs $US499. [product via slashgear]
Gefen Home Theatre Scaler Plus, 1080p Goombas
Trending Stories Right Now
Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One
The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.
Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written
The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.