GE Photo Phone Matches Faces to Voices With Caller ID

I got a sneak peak at GE's upcoming phone line, including the slick Photo Phone that will be introduced at CES2008. The phone combines a traditional cordless phone with a 7-inch digital photo frame, and includes picture caller ID. The feature, which is commonly found on mobiles, allows you to assign a picture to a phone number so that you'll not only see the caller's number, but also their face.

When you're not in a call, the Photo Phone functions as a typical digital photo frame, with enough internal flash memory to store 20 images. The Photo Phone also accepts most memory cards, and packs in a USB port so you can transfer snapshots from your computer. The GE hybrid device will be available with black or silver frames in March 2008 and is expected to retail for $US140. [GE]