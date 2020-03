BenQ is rolling out its G900W worldwide, a 19-inch monitor for PCs. You've got resolution of 1440 x 900 and 800:1 contrast, D-SUB and DVI ports. Response time is 5 ms. Price and another shot below.

Price in Japan is 27800¥, that translates to around $US245, but expect it to be a tad cheaper over here. [Akihabara News]