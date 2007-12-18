FyreTV Update: Subscription-based IPTV Porn at DVD-Quality

We've got some more details on the FyreTV IPTV porn box that brings DVD-quality porn into your living room (where it belongs). If we're reading the site correctly, the FyreTV box will be subscription-based, meaning it's essentially an "all you can eat" type of porn instead of an a la carte—think Zune Pass vs. iTunes. It's entirely streaming, so there's no saving of content, but you can bookmark and search for your favourite scenes. Go sign up for the free beta if you're interested. [FyreTV]